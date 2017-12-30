Israel's Defense Minister has a message for Gazans

Defense Minister Liberman asks Gaza residents to think about their children's future, pressure Hamas to change policies.

Defense Minister Avigdor Liberman (Yisrael Beytenu) sent a message to Arabs living in Gaza.

In an interview with Coordinator of Government Activities in the Territories (COGAT) Yoav Mordechai's Arabic-language website, Liberman spoke about the tightening relationship between Iran and Hamas.

According to Liberman, after Iran managed to completely destroy Yemen, Sudan, Lebanon, and Syria, they turned their attention to destroying Gaza.

"Tehran's leaders are not interested in the depressing situation in Gaza, nor in the future of Gaza's children," he said. "What interests them is their extremist ideology, and harming the State of Israel as much as possible."

Liberman warned, "After the Iranians come to Gaza, no international body will invest even a penny in it. After Operation Protective Edge, we allowed the international community to build billion-dollar projects there. With the Iranians as the main influencers, no one will invest a penny."

Regarding Hamas itself, Liberman said that Hamas leaders Yahya al-Sinwar and Saleh al-Arouri are no more than Shiite salesmen in Gaza.

According to him, these two officials live a life of luxury, and Gaza's residents don't interest them at all.

"Saleh al-Arouri is living under the protection of Hezbollah in Lebanon," Liberman said. "He travels the world, he enjoys fancy hotels. From his perspective, there's no better salary, there are no better conditions, than what he enjoys today. He doesn't represent the Gazan people. They don't interest him."

Liberman also pointed out that Marwan Issa and Yahyah al-Sinwar enjoy electricity 24 hours a day, but 99% of Gaza residents have electricity for only four to six hours of the day.

"I suggest you think about your children and their future," Liberman suggested. "Start pressuring Hamas leaders to change their direction. Right now, you're flying nowhere. If you change direction, believe me, you can build a better future for your children. Start pressuring Hamas leaders."