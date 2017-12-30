Bereaved father: My daughter's murderer is living it up

Father of Esther Kleiman, who was killed in a shooting attack in 2002, calls prison for terrorists an 'injustice,' pushes for execution.

Nachman and Ruchama Kleiman, who lost their daughter Esther in a terror attack 16 years ago, spoke about the push to legislate the death penalty for terrorists.

Defense Minister Avigdor Liberman (Yisrael Beytenu) is currently working to advance the death penalty for terrorists. Earlier this month, the leaders of the coalition parties approved the Yisrael Beytenu party’s bill mandating the death penalty for terrorists.

The bill has not yet been voted on in the Knesset.

Esther, 23, left her Neve Tzuf (Halamish) home on her way to Ofra, where she worked as a special education kindergarten teacher. She boarded a bulletproof bus, but near the town of Ateret, terrorists opened fire at the bus.



A single bullet succeeded in penetrating the bus via one of the upper windows. It hit Esther's head, killing her on the spot.

Speaking with Arutz Sheva, Nachman Kleiman expressed hope that the law mandating the death penalty for terrorists would pass.

"It hurts me to that every day, the four terrorists who murdered my daughter and other Jews are sitting in jail, enjoying good conditions and studying in university. They're living in unusual conditions."

Kleiman, a US citizen, is convinced that if the US can maintain the death penalty, Israel can, too.

"We need to execute people who murder innocent citizens," he said. "It's an injustice that we hold all of them in jail, and they receive salaries from the Palestinian Authority."

"The State of Israel is aiding the continuation of this system of murder, because these salaries are paid to the terrorists' families, and they help raise another generation of terrorists. It's better that they be executed on the spot, than that they sit in a jail enjoying all the amenities of a hotel. As a bereaved father, it would make things a lot easier for me if they (the terrorists - ed.) were dead. And I believe it would deter the next terrorists, as well."

Kleiman is currently suing the Palestinian Authority in Washington's federal court, insisting they compensate him financially.

"Representatives of the Federal Court visited three years ago to interrogate the terrorists," he said. "We are still waiting for the US Supreme Court's decision on the matter."

"I think the time has come that Israel stop being merciful towards terrorists, start being merciful towards its own, and execute terrorists after they have been tried in court. And I will say that if I see the name of one of these terrorists on a list of terrorists to be released, I will ask the US to aid me in preventing his release."