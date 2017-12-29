'Likud returns to a discussion of its ideological principles'

The Sovereignty Movement is very active in anticipation of the gathering of the Likud Central Committee, which is planned for this coming Sunday when an ideological vote will be held on the Likud’s support for the vision of Israeli sovereignty over Judea and Samaria.

In preparation for the event, the Sovereignty Movement, founded by Women in Green, has distributed flyers and pasted posters in major traffic arteries throughout the Land encouraging the leaders and promoters of the vision of sovereignty (see attached pictures).

The heads of the movement, Yehudit Katsover and Nadia Matar, are especially encouraged by the discussion at the ruling party’s central committee. “We welcome the Likud movement’s return to the ideological discussion, which guides us in our holding onto the entire Land and Judea, Samaria and the Jordan Valley in particular,” they said.

Katsover and Matar encourage the Likud senior members, who have brought about the special gathering: Shevach Stern, Natan Englesman, Shai Margalit and others. “Shevach, Natan and Shai, along with other Likud senior members, are bringing the Likud back to its glory days, the days when their ideological discussions were the bread and butter of the movement and the source of its activities in the field and in Knesset. We also note that these three led the preparatory meeting that took place in the Knesset a few days ago in anticipation of the planned meeting of the central committee. We, in the Sovereignty Movement, encourage and strengthen them and bless them with continued success in the future.”

One of the members of Likud Central Committee and a leader of the vision of sovereignty within the party, Stern says about the coming event, “Any member of Likud Central that votes for the application of sovereignty in Judea and Samaria on Sunday will be able to tell his or her grandchildren in the future how he was part of writing the history of the State of Israel and the Jewish People. This is a course of action that begins with small steps, but the long journey will come to an end one day. I believe that it will happen in my generation.”

The Sovereignty Movement cites the declarations of ministers, members of Knesset and senior members of the movement, who, in video clips to all members of Likud Central, also call on the members to come and express ideological and practical support for the vision of sovereignty.

Among those who have sent invitations are Knesset Speaker MK Yuli Edelstein, who appeals to members of the party with these words: “Fifty years ago, we returned to our homeland, Judea, Samaria the Jordan Valley and Jerusalem, our eternal and united capital. The time has come for the Likud to say loud and clearly: building in these communities, development in these communities, our holdings in Judea and Samaria, are our most important nationalist missions. These things are important to me and to many of my colleagues in leadership.” The Speaker of the Knesset sealed his words with a call to the members of Likud Central to come, to have an influence and to vote.

Minister of Science Ofir Akunis also calls on members of the central committee to come to the gathering and vote “for the proposal of the resolution that Israeli sovereignty should be applied over Judea and Samaria and that the settlement enterprise should be renewed in all of Judea and Samaria with even greater intensity. This is the most important foundation of the mindset from which the Likud party developed, and from which the Likud, time after time, wins the Israeli public’s trust.”

Minister of Tourism, Yariv Levin, appeals to members of the party and welcomes the meeting of the Central committee “whose purpose is to declare clear and unambiguous support for the application of Israeli sovereignty in Judea, Samaria and the Jordan Valley. I am convinced that this decision will be another pillar in the battle to realize our irrefutable rights to the Land. I have no doubt that this battle will ultimately be crowned with success and that our truth will be expressed in the application of Israeli sovereignty in all of the territories of the Land of Israel.”

Minister of Jerusalem Affairs and Environmental Protection Ze’ev Elkin is also among those who invite participation: “I call on you to come to the meeting of the Central Committee, where we will discuss ideological topics that are important to our party, on the application of Israeli sovereignty in Judea and Samaria, on building in Judea and Samaria.”

Deputy Foreign Minister, MK Tzipi Hotovely, also calls on member of the Central Committee to come to “the important ideological gathering of the Central Committee on the values of the Likud. In this meeting of the Central Committee, the party will vote on the decision to apply sovereignty in Judea and Samaria. We have been preparing for this moment fifty years. The Likud believes in the territorial integrity of the Land and that this should be reflected in the laws of the State of Israel.”

In her invitation to Likud members to the meeting, MK Nava Boker mentioned the unceasing battle for our rights to the entire Land, “this battle is occurring in a great number of arenas, and fifty years since we liberated Judea and Samaria, the land of our forefathers, we have not officially recognized our rights to be sovereign in this wonderful strip of land. More than four hundred thousand citizens of Israel live in Judea and Samaria and we are obligated to give them all the rights they deserve.”

Former Minister of Education, Gideon Sa’ar, also joins the call, telling members of the Central Committee: “In this important meeting the proposal to apply Israeli law in the territories of Israeli settlement in Judea and Samaria will be raised. We are more than fifty years after the Six Day War and the liberation of parts of the homeland. This is a matter of the greatest importance. Following the election of President Trump in the U.S., I called for setting as a diplomatic goal, the application of Israeli sovereignty in the areas of settlement in Judea and Samaria. This has always been our way and our goal. The application of Israeli law in areas of Israeli communities in Judea and Samaria is proposed not only for ideological reasons but also for practical reasons, in order to give a solution for the daily needs of a half million Israeli citizens who live in the communities of Judea and Samaria. I support the proposal of the resolution that will be raised in the Central Committee.”

We note here that the version of the proposal that will be raised in the meeting is: “Having completed fifty years since the liberation of Judea and Samaria, including Jerusalem, our eternal capital, the Likud Central Committee calls on Likud officials to act so as to enable free construction and to apply Israeli law and sovereignty in all the liberated areas in Judea and Samaria”. The meeting will be held on Sunday in the Avenue Conference Center at Airport City, beginning at 6:00 p.m.

To watch the members of Likud speaking:

Knesset Speaker MK Edelstein:



Minister Ofir Akunis:



Minister Yariv Levin:



Minister Ze'ev Elkin:



MK Nava Boker:



Former Minister Gideon Sa'ar:



Deputy Minister, MK Hotovely:







