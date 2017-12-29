Israeli baby dies - in Uman

An Israeli infant who was in Uman with her parents was found unconscious on Friday morning after she did not wake up from her sleep.

United Hatzalah's Uman volunteers were alerted to the incident by organization's dispatch center in Jerusalem and rushed to the scene. The volunteers performed CPR on the infant for more than an hour and after consulting with a doctor were forced to pronounce the infant dead.

United Hatzalah volunteers Shmuel Chaim Kain and Matityahu Shapira reported from the scene.

"United Hatzalah's international dispatch center received the call from Ukraine regarding the infant who did not wake up from her sleep," they said. "The dispatch center alerted us to the incident which took place near our location."

"Less than a minute from receiving the call we arrived at the address of the family and began CPR efforts to resuscitate the child. A few minutes after our arrival other volunteers arrived together with two local ambulances.

"Unfortunately, we were forced to pronounce the child dead after more than an hour of CPR efforts and consulting via telephone with a doctor who also volunteers with United Hatzalah and provides medical consultation in such instances."

United Hatzalah's Uman Director, Yisrael Starick, who was participated in the CPR efforts said, "This is very difficult tragedy for the entire community. Together with the businessmen of the community in Uman, and Rabbi Hillel Cohen from Kiev, we are working right now, together with all the relevant authorities, to arrange for a quick transport for the deceased and her family back to Israel for the burial."

"United Hatzalah's Psychotrauma and Crisis Response Unit has been providing over-the-phone emotional and psychological support for the family and other members of the community in Uman via the United Hatzalah Dispatch center in Israel.

"The unit is also arranging for family members in Israel to be notified in the proper manner regarding the incident."