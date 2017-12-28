'Fauda' promos spook residents of northern Israel

Residents spooked after hit show advertises its second season with large billboards in Arabic. 'Looks like ISIS.'

The hit television show 'Fauda' has been hanging up large billboards around Israel to promote its upcoming second season. Written in large Arabic letters with an ominous black background, the signs read "Get ready, the action starts soon".

The signs spooked the residents of Nesher, a town in northern Israel who gathered in in the middle of the night to cover the billboards with blankets. Another resident also broke the billboard's lighting fixtures.

Nesher resident Ilan Elimelech called on the residents to protest against the sign, noting that it was erected next to the local high school. Almaliach contended that the signs were invited terrorists to carry out an attack. "For a television series, they threaten us here," he said angrily.

Fauda is a show about an Israeli undercover counter-terrorism unit that is desperately trying to locate arch-terrorist Abu Ahmed before he can commit another attack. Always popular in Israel, the series recently took off in the United States after it became available on Netflix in November.

The second season of the successful series premiers Sunday and will feature the characters from the first season. Last week the New York Times named Fauda one of the best shows of 2017.