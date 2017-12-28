Avraham Fried releases new song dedicated to his best friend

Jewish music superstar Avraham Fried releases song dedicated to Meir Brickman, a close friend of his who recently passed away.

Tzvi Lev,

Avraham Fried
Avraham Fried
United Hatzalah



