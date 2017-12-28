Bank of Israel hosts discussion on Israeli, Swiss economies

Chairman of the Governing Board of the Swiss National Bank visits Israel, meets with the Governor of the Bank of Israel.

The Bank of Israel hosted on Tuesday the Chairman of the Governing Board of the Swiss National Bank (SNB), Thomas J. Jordan.

Jordan held meetings with Governor of the Bank of Israel Dr. Karnit Flug and members of the Monetary Committee.

In the meetings, the sides exchanged views and opinions on developments in the Israeli and Swiss economies, and monetary policy considerations in the two countries. Jordan then addressed a forum of managers and senior economists at the Bank on monetary policy and the macroeconomic situation in Switzerland.