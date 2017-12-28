'Will Iran protect Gazans as it did the Syrians?'

Coordinator of Government Activities in the Territories addresses the people of Gaza in online video.

The Coordinator of Government Activities in the Territories (COGAT), Maj. Gen. Yoav Mordechai, on Wednesday evening published a video his Arabic language Facebook page, in which he addressed the people of Gaza and discussed Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar.

"Sinwar boasts that the Hamas terrorist organization has sold itself and the residents of the Gaza Strip to Iran, and also stresses that Iran will come to the defense of the Gazans. Will Iran protect them as it protected the Syrians?” said Mordechai.

Earlier this week, Sinwar said that the commander of Iran's elite Quds Force, Qassem Suleimani, had promised him in a phone conversation that the Revolutionary Guards would stand by the Hamas leadership.

The Hamas leader stressed that Suleimani promised to provide the Palestinian people with all the means at the IRGC's disposal in the struggle for Jerusalem.

Watch: Mordechai’s video, in Arabic



Mordechai, who is fluent in Arabic, often uses social media and Arabic-language media to send messages to the Palestinian Arab public and to the terrorist groups operating in Gaza.

He often points out to Gazans that Hamas is using the money at its disposal to fire rockets at Israel and dig tunnels into Israeli territory instead of using it for the benefit of the residents of Gaza.