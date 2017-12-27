'You are a disgrace to the Knesset'

Justice Minister Ayelet Shaked slammed Yesh Atid leader Yair Lapid for declaring that he would appeal to the Supreme Court if the Recommendations Law passed Wednesday evening.

The Recommendations Law seeks to prohibit police from making public recommendations for or against prosecution at the end of an investigation. Opponents of the law have accused the law of shielding Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu from negative police recommendations in ongoing investigations against him, with MK Yair Lapid (Yesh Atid) going so far as to call the Law "Netanyahu's Law."

Hearing this, Prime Minister Netanyahu ordered that the Recommendations Law be amended so that it would not apply to investigations to which his name was connected earlier this month.

The Opposition filibustered vote on the Recommendations Law for 42 hours before the vote was able to take place Wednesday evening.

MK Lapid Lapid said that he would fight the bill even after it passed. "Tomorrow morning at 8:00 AM, if the Recommendations Law passes, Yesh Atid will be at the Supreme Court and with petition the court against the law. [The petition] is already written and is waiting to be submitted."

Justice Minister Shaked rebuked Lapid for his vow to fight the law in court should it pass. "When you stand here and say that you will appeal to the Supreme Court, you humiliate this Knesset."

"As a Knesset member, I am ashamed. After countless hearings, you run to the Supreme Court, It is a disgrace," she said.