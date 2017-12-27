Is Netanyahu corrupt?

Gil Hoffman tries to explain Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu’s behavior in recent days surrounding his criminal investigations and looks ahead to what could happen in Israeli politics in 2018.

Then, Jerusalem Post culture correspondent Amy Spiro comes on the show to talk about why the decision of a pop singer from New Zealand called Lorde to cancel her performance in Tel Aviv is a big victory for efforts to boycott, divest and sanction Israel, even as Seinfeld and other big names are on the way to Israel.