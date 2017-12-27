'Terrorists deserve the guillotine'

Attorney Itamar Ben-Gvir and Zvi Succot, among the leaders of the right-wing Otzma Yehudit movement, arrived today at the military court in Ofer.



The two activists held a mock guillotine, reminiscent of the mock guillotine held by one protester at a leftist rally in Tel Aviv on Saturday night, as the terrorist who murdered three members of the Salomon family in Neve Tzuf was convicted inside the court of three counts of murder.



Ben-Gvir and Succot confronted the terrorist's relatives. "In a civilized country, they would carry out the death penalty for your children who murdered Jews," they shouted.

Prison Service officials removed the activists from the compound. Outside, Attorney Ben-Gvir said, "[Defense Minister Avigdor] Liberman is engaging in spin and talking about the death penalty for terrorists. If he meant it, he would have instructed the military prosecution to seek the death penalty. He is the defense minister - not a shift sergeant. The punishment for every terrorist who kills a baby is a guillotine to his head. "