More haredi soldiers requesting uniform exemptions

Justice Minister Ayelet Shaked (Jewish Home) visited the Netzah Yehuda Association, which helps haredi IDF soldiers.

During the visit, Shaked met the association's rabbis, as well as Battalion Rabbi Shaul Abdiel, IDF officers, former battalion soldiers, and businessman and supporter David Hager, speaking to them about the difficulties faced by haredi youths who choose to enlist into the IDF.

Rabbis affiliated with Netzah Yehuda thanked Shaked for her support of haredi soldiers, and for her legal efforts to fight extremists who incite against soldiers, giving her a ribbon of honor for her activities.

Rabbi Yitzhak Bar Haim said, "Once a soldier who arrived in a haredi neighborhood was not attacked. Today, he and his family have become targets for incitement from extremist factions. This hurts the soldier and his extended family, both in the areas of matchmaking and in the education of their children."

"More and more haredi soldiers are requesting to be exempted from wearing the IDF uniform, out of fear they will be harmed. Not just in places like Jerusalem and Beit Shemesh, but also in Ashdod, Haifa, Netivot, and others."

They also discussed the issues faced by "lone soldiers" - dozens of soldiers who are not in contact with their parents, but do not meet the IDF's requirements to qualify as a lone soldier. Among other things, being a "lone soldier" with parents in Israel requires the parents to sign documents attesting to the fact that they refuse to cooperate with their child.

Even those who are recognized as lone soldiers cannot receive all the benefits, since the living arrangements in the "soldiers' house" is inappropriate for a haredi lifestyle. Instead, Netzah Yehuda owns several apartments in Jerusalem, where soldiers can live during their years of service.

Shaked thanked the rabbis for their work, and later said that "the Netzah Yehuda Association has great merits, and in recent years has helped haredim draft into the IDF. The Israeli government will do all it can for the haredim serving in the IDF, and will work to encourage their employment in the public sector in the coming years."

"Integrating haredim into the job market is one of Israel's primary interests, and it is our duty to aid those who serve the State."