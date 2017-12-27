'The left is trying to create a virtual reality'

Regional Cooperation Minister Tzachi Hanegbi (Likud) on Tuesday rejected claims by the opposition that the so-called “Recommendations Law”, which is currently being debated in the Knesset, was meant to shield Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu from interrogations.

"The left, as usual, tries to create a virtual reality that does not exist. This is true for ideological issues as well as legislation," Hanegbi told Arutz Sheva during a visit to Beit El.

“The Recommendations Law is not connected to the prime minister, but rather is intended to define clearly the boundaries between the police, which is an investigatory body, and the Attorney General and State Prosecutor who have the know-how to decide whether to file an indictment or close the case,” he explained.

"The time has come for the Knesset to speak about this issue. This statement that one must distinguish between these two bodies and that one is not related to the other will become a law in the State of Israel."

The prime minister said that these police recommendations are worthless.

"We have known for years that there is no value, weight or even legality to the police determining who is a criminal and who is not. That is not the role of the police. It has to collect all the evidence and pass the material on to people whose profession is to determine what to do next."

What do you think about the wave of anti-corruption demonstrations in recent months?

"Many innocent people really think that it is appropriate to express a position and to sound their voice against corruption, and that is acceptable to all citizens of the state. But these people have fallen into the hands of a biased political group that is distressed over its failure to replace the right-wing government through the ballot box, so it has decided to undermine democracy by means of an aggressive and even semi-violent struggle."

“We believe they will not be successful. Most of the public understands that questioning is legitimate, but in the end it is appropriate to wait until the investigation is over, because the presumption of innocence is meant for everyone, including the prime minister."