Sderot Hesder Yeshiva - Part of city in calm times & under fire

'They live & breathe Sderot; they're involved in everything in the community, from when there are quiet times to times of tension.'

Students at the Sderot Hesder yeshiva mobilized for the continued success and expansion of their beloved institution in a 48-hour fundraising campaign that is at this time reaching its peak.

Ari Katz, the yeshiva's Director of Public Relations, spoke to Arutz Sheva about the yeshiva, the campaign, and the essential and at times life-saving services the Sderot Hesder yeshiva provides to the city.

"The students here, more than anyone, feel so strongly about what they have here and what they're experiencing day-in and day-out. They live Sderot, they breathe Sderot, they understand what's going on here. When they call, they're not just saying, 'Ok can we have your money.' They're saying 'Listen, this is my home, this is my family, and we want it to be better, and we can only do that with your help."

"Being in Sderot is a very, very important thing. The city has really grown and developed because of the yeshiva, and I think the biggest proof is that more and more people come and visit throughout the year...

"Hesder yeshiva means the boys here either have done army or are about to go into the army. They come for a year-and-a-half to learn, then they go to the army for a year-and-a-half, and then they come back for another two years. So they guys here really are army trained.

"The yeshiva guys are involved in everything that goes on in the community, from when there are quiet times like recently when we participated in Hanukkah, lighting candles in people's homes, or if it's Purim, dancing in the streets, and in times of tension there's out first response team, where the boys, because they're army trained, they go and if there's infiltration, G-d forbid, they can be the first ones there."

