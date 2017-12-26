Rabbinical org opens Tel Aviv marriage registration branch

The Tzohar rabbinical organization has opened a marriage registration branch in Tel Aviv in cooperation with the local rabbinate.

The new branch was opened at the Tel Aviv Port and is located in the office of EasyWed, an organization that provides a variety of event-planning and related services to help Israeli couples marry.

Tzohar’s alternative marriage registration service, which currently has offices in Jerusalem, Lod, and Haifa, helps couples navigate the bureaucracy of registering for marriage, independent of direct rabbinate involvement.

The Tel Aviv office is the organization's first collaboration with a local rabbinate. After Tzohar arranges the registration bureaucracy, it will pass the couple’s file to the Tel Aviv rabbinate for registration.

As part of the service, Tzohar provides a rabbi to conduct the wedding ceremony free of charge. Tzohar rabbis are sought for creating a non-religiously-coercive wedding ceremony atmosphere for secular Israeli couples.

“Strengthening the connection between Tzohar and the local rabbinical councils is an important objective of our organization and we welcome this first initiative which allows us to partner with the Tel Aviv Rabbinate. We are confident this will allow us to positively contribute to helping these couples build healthy new relationships and families in accordance with halacha and the laws of the State of Israel,” Rabbi David Stav, Tzohar founder and chair, said in a statement.