Only 34% pass Israeli bar exam

The Israel Bar Association published data from the results of the latest lawyers' accreditation exam held on December 10 in Jerusalem.



The exam was attempted by 2,553 people. 1,443 were taking the exam for the first time, and their passage rate was 49%.



For 44% of the those taking the test (out of 1120 total), it was not their first time taking the exam.



Seventeen percent of those examine were graduates of Israeli universities (431); 75% of the university graduates passed the exam.

Seventy-eight percent of those taking the test were graduates of Israeli colleges (1,989), and 27% of college graduates passed the exam.

One percent of the those taking the test were immigrants (31), and 16% of them passed.



Four percent of those taking the exam received their education abroad (101), and 2% of them passed.



Five hundred and sixty six people were taking the exam for the second time. Of these, only 25% passed.



Five hundred and fifty three people were taking the exam for their third time or more, and of these, only 5% passed.



The overall passage rate of all examinees was 34%.