Norway limits funding to NGOs which boycott Israel

Norway follows in the footsteps of Denmark, cuts funding to Palestinian Arab NGOs promoting BDS.

Norway on Monday followed in the footsteps of Denmark and announced that it would limit its funding to Palestinian Arab non-governmental organizations (NGOs) promoting anti-Israel incitement.

A Norwegian statement on the issue quoted by i24news, stated that in accordance with the government’s 2018 policy it would not support organizations whose mission was to promote boycotts against Israeli policy.

It reiterated the government's belief in “dialogue and cooperation to create mutual trust as part of the solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict”, and added that “boycotts create distance.”

“This decision is another expression of the Norwegian government’s consistent opposition to boycotts against the State of Israel,” the statement said.

Norway’s decision came three days after the Danish Foreign Ministry announced it would cut its funding from a number of Palestinian Arab NGOs as well as tighten aid donation conditions. The decision came following an investigation that revealed some of the organizations activities were of an anti-Israel nature.

The Danish review came after a meeting in which Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu provided Danish Foreign Minister Anders Samuelsen with a list of organizations linked to the Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions (BDS) campaign, putting pressure on the Danish minister to limit the funding.

Strategic Affairs and Internal Security Minister welcomed Norway’s decision on Monday.

“The Domino effect continues! Norway has announced that it will stop funding BDS organizations. More and more countries are deciding to stop wasting taxpayer money on the anti-Semitic and hate-filled BDS campaign. We won't rest until European funding for BDS ends. Norway won't be the last,” he tweeted.