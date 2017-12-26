Report: Vandals attack Iran synagogue, destroy Torah scrolls

Vandals break into the Hadash Synagogue in the Iranian city of Shiraz, destroy Torah scrolls and deface prayer books. Police investigating.

A synagogue in the Iranian city of Shiraz was vandalized on Sunday night, Yeshiva World News (YWN) reports.

Sources confirmed to the website that the Hadash Synagogue, located in the Maleh neighborhood of Shiraz, was found vandalized. The sources said two Torah scrolls were destroyed by the vandals.

In addition, prayer books were found in the bathroom, many of them placed in the toilets.

While it is difficult to receive accurate information from Iran, YWN was informed that police are investigating the incident.

As of several years ago, it was estimated that Iran's Jews number about 25,000, making it the largest Jewish community in any country in the Middle East outside of Israel. However, the official census in August 2012 indicated that there were only 8,756 Jews still living in Iran.

Jews have one representative in the Majlis (Iranian parliament).

While Iranian Jews say they “have an easy life,” and that “the government does not create problems for us”, experts believe that Iranian leaders are doing everything they can to display their country’s Jewish population as satisfied, even if they have to resort to fakery to do so.