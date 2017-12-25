'They threw a family with small children onto the street'

Israel Police and Border Police forces arrived on Monday with Civil Administration officials at the Binyamin-region Yishuv Hada'at Farm.

According to residents, the forces destroyed a family's home and acted towards the family with violence, using tear gas against those who attempted to protest the destruction.

Otzma Yehudit CEO Tzvi Sukkot, who was at the scene, suffered both from the tear gas as well as from beatings he received from the police.

Sukkot was transferred for medical treatment.

Meanwhile, the Border Police and Israel Police officers arriving to demolish the family's home were met with rock-throwing and violence.

Four residents were arrested.

Yishuv Hada'at resident and Otzma Yehudit activist Meir Bartler said, "The security forces used severe violence. It's a complete injustice to throw a family with babies out of their home on a winter day, and we're protesting that as well. This situation cannot continue, and the Israeli government and all parties are completely responsible for the despicable act which was done here today."

"We will no longer tolerate activities like this, and we call on the public to protest."

The demolished home was a portable home covered in wood, and a new policy allows the Civil Administration to evacuate a home without official permissions within 60 days of the home's construction.

Though Israel regularly destroys legal Jewish homes and other buildings, rarely is the Arab sector's rampant illegal building, road construction, and land takeovers even noticed. Even more rarely are the structures ordered demolished, and when they are, the court will often intervene and cancel the demolition.

Jews who legally buy homes may be forced out of their homes if Arabs protest the transaction, and Arabs are allowed to build illegally on privately-owned Jewish land.