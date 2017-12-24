Slain soldier's father: I'll see to it the terrorist dies

Father of soldier Ron Kukia murdered in Arad attack responds to indictments against two terrorists involved in son's murder a month ago.

The father of soldier Ron Yitzhak Kukia responded to news that indictments had been filed this morning in the Beer Sheva district court against the terrorists involved in his son's murder last month in Arad.

The father first expressed gratitude at the capture of the murderers, brothers from the Israeli Negev Bedouin village Kuseifeh, "I want to thank the security forces for the capture of the terrorists."

"I want the court to be strict with the terrorists. They deserve a death sentence and also revocation of rights," the father added, referring to the main defendant who actually murdered his son, "I'll make sure he dies."

The two indictments were filed in the Be'er Sheva District Court this morning against terrorists Khaled Abu Jouda and Zahi Abu Jouda, both Kuseifeh residents, for their involvement in Kukia's murder about a month ago.

Khaled's indictment attributes to him premeditated murder as an act of terrorism, attempted murder as a terrorist act, possession of a knife for a terrorist act, preparation for an act of murder as terror, and the terror act itself.

Defendant Zahi is charged with the offenses of attempted murder as an act of terrorism, possession of a knife for an act of terror, and related offenses including obstruction of justice, assisting a crime after the fact, and non-cooperation with interrogation.