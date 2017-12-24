Jewish Home soars after Bennett's announcement

Poll following Jewish Home Chairman's statement of intention to run for PM shows his party receiving 20 seats if elections were held today.

If elections were held today, the Jewish Home party headed by Naftali Bennett would receive 20 seats in the Knesset, according to a survey conducted last week by the Geocartography research institute.

This is the first survey conducted since Bennett announced his intention to run for Prime Minister after Netanyahu’s term in the position has ended.

The poll stands in contrast to two polls conducted by the institute a month and two weeks ago, which predicted Jewish Home would receive 11 and 14 seats, respectively.

According to the results of the updated poll, Likud would receive 24 seats, while Yesh Atid would receive 27 seats.

The Zionist Union would plummet to only 14 seats, while Meretz would garner 5 seats.

Kulanu, according to the poll, would receive 7 seats, while Yisrael Beytenu would maintain its strength at 5 seats.

Haredi parties would see dramatic changes, with UTJ rising to 9 seats, and Shas not even passing the required threshold.

The Arabs’ Joint List, according to the poll, would shrink to only 9 seats, in contrast to its 13 seats predicted in the previous poll.