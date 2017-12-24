Haredi man arrested after hit and run in Kiryas Joel

Man charged with fleeing scene after striking eight-year-old child with his vehicle in New York hasidic enclave.

New York State Police have arrested a hasidic resident of the Satmar community of Kiryas Joel, a village within the town of Monroe in Orange County, New York, for the hit-and-run of a young child.

Police say that 24-year old Yudah Zimmerman struck an eight-year child with his delivery van near Kiryat Joel's Siget Court back in November 2016 before fleeing the scene. The boy was only found an hour later and was taken to Westchester Medical with severe internal injuries.

Police tracked down Zimmerman after an exhaustive investigation and he was charged him with leaving the scene of an accident and endangering the welfare of a child by the Orange Country Grand Jury on December 17.

Zimmerman was imprisoned at the Orange County Jail after failing to pay the $25,000 bond.