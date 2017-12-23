Police suspect intentional ramming in Israel's north

A 12-year-old boy was killed on Saturday in the Arab city of Zarzir in northern Israel.
The vehicle's driver, a 42-year-old Zarzir resident, was arrested on suspicion of intentionally driving his car into a group of children, hitting the boy.
"Traffic accident and Israel Police investigators suspect the incident, in which the driver drove towards a group of children and hit one of them, to be criminal in nature," a police spokesman said.
The spokesman also said the ramming seems to be connected to a fight which broke out as the result of an argument.
The suspect will be brought to the Nazareth Magistrates Court on Sunday, for the extension of his arrest.