Rivlin: Obvious Jerusalem is Israel's capital

Israeli President says all diplomats know Jerusalem is capital of Israel as they visit him, government in capital.

Israeli President Reuven Rivlin spoke at the Jerusalem Post Diplomatic Conference, held at the Waldorf Astoria Hotel in Jerusalem Wednesday.

The president addressed US President Donald Trump's decision to recognize Jerusalem as Israel's capital, and said that the decision recognized the obvious.

"My family has [been] here for the last 210 years," Rivlin said. "We knew all the time that the most important thing is Jerusalem."

"Jerusalem is a microcosm of our ability to live together or to declare that we cannot live together, that the conflict is eternal, that it is unbridgeable," he added.

"Our neighbors, our friends, our cousins, have to realize that whether they like it or not, we are here," Rivlin said,

Rivlin said that the diplomats at the conference "know very well that when they need to present their credentials in order to become the people who are serving their states in Israel as diplomats, they are coming to Jerusalem, to the President's House. Every year, they meet ministers of Israel in Jerusalem, because the government of Israel is situated in Jerusalem."

He said that his "tutor," former Prime Minister Menachem Begin, told him that "sometimes the obvious should be said, and the obvious is that Jerusalem is the actualcapital of Israel."