Yesh Atid Chairman MK Yair Lapid spoke at the Jerusalem Post Diplomatic Conference about Iran's desire to wipe Israel off the map.

"Seventy years after it was founded, Israel is the only country in the United Nations which another country, Iran, is openly threatens [sic] to wipe off the face of the earth," Lapid said. "Once again, we are talked about in terms of a final solution, of total eradication, and the world doesn't even skip a beat."

"Iran is building military bases in Syria, only a few kilometers from our border. A country which threatens our complete destruction is once again building the capacity and capability to do exactly that. The new reality of Syria is that Iran is going from boots on the ground to roots on the ground. This is why there is no scenario in which Israel can and should ever be expected to return the Golan Heights.

"Had we returned them to Syria as the world demanded, we would have had the Iranian soldiers staring down at the Galilee and Iranian artillery aimed directly at our cities. This is the time for the world to recognize full Israeli sovereignty over the Golan Heights. And this is also the time for the entire world to recognize united Jerusalem as the capital of Israel."

According to Lapid, Arab calls to violence are not a reason to avoid moving the US Embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem.

"Policies should not be dictated by threats and intimidation," he said. "If violence is the only argument against moving the Embassy to Jerusalem, then it only proves it is the right thing to do. Now is the time to do what is right."

"I am not afraid. I am not a victim. No SS officer will enter my home in Tel Aviv early in the morning. The Jews have the ability and strength to protect themselves.... We want to fight with the world, alongside the world, against terror....against the fact that evil has raised its ugly head once again.

"W.e need to face those who choose death terror and destruction and prove once again that we choose life."