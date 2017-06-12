IDF training culminates with Joseph's Tomb prayer: 'I trembled'

Reservists from Samaria conclude training with prayer at Joseph's Tomb. 'We sang Hatikvah anthem at military ceremony in heart of Shechem.'





Reservists from Samaria who serve in the regional defense brigade (Hagmar) of the Samaria Brigade completed their night training and went to pray at Joseph's Tomb in Shechem.

Yossi Dagan, head of the Shomron Regional Council, said, "I trembled when we sang the Hatikvah anthem here at the military ceremony at Joseph's Tomb in the heart of Shechem."

Dagan said that the event was particularly moving "to be here in Joseph's Tomb, in this holy place with the precious fighters who guard our houses, literally, and also the national home of the entire Jewish people."

The new Hagmar battalion was established as part of IDF emergency preparedness according to the concept that in times of emergency when the bulk of Israel's reserves must rush to the nation's borders, indigenous Samaria residents must protect their own homes from attack by local Arabs.