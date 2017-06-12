Russia banned from 2018 Olympics

International Olympic Committee bans Russia from competing under its flag in 2018, insists athletes prove themselves clean.

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) on Tuesday banned Russia from competing in the upcoming Winter Olympics, scheduled to be held in South Korea.

The ban comes in response to reports that Russia swapped clean urine samples for those of over 1,000 athletes using performing-enhancing drugs during the Sochi Games in 2014.

According to reports, Russian athletes will be allowed to compete under the neutral Olympic flag, but will have to prove they are clean. In addition, Russia's flag and anthem will be omitted from the opening ceremony, and government officials will not be welcome.

The IOC also fined the Russian Olympic Committee $15 million,suspended Russian Olympic Committee President Alexander Zhukov, and banned Russian Deputy Prime Minister Vitaly Mutko from the Olympics for life.

Mutko served as Minister of Sport from 2008-2016.

In response, Russian President Vladimir Putin hinted he may call for a boycott of the Olympics, calling the ban "humiliating."

According to the Russian Olympic Committee, individual athletes sometimes broke the rules, but acted without involvement of or instruction from the government.

Russian Sports Minister Pavel Kolobkov is investigating the country's legal options for dealing with the issue.