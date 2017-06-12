The wisdom of hiring a financial planner

Doug Goldstein, CFP, director of Profile Investment Services Ltd., and Brittney Castro, CFP, founder and CEO of Financially Wise Women, discuss how a financial planner can help investors gain more confidence. Brittney specializes in working with women and couples.

She outlines common issues women deal with in financial decisions and how they can overcome those issues.



Have you recently received an inheritance? Doug offers a list of tips for investors who have received a sudden windfall, like an inheritance. To see all 11 points from Doug's list, download the free PDF resource in the show notes.