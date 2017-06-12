How is moving the embassy to Jerusalem connected to Hanukkah?

Temple Talk is Back. After a month-long hiatus, Yitzchak Reuven and Rabbi Richman are back together in Jerusalem with a brand new, fiery episode of Temple Talk that explores the headlines and connects the dots between the upcoming holiday of Hanukkah and the geopolitical reality facing the State of Israel today.

Will President Trump recognize Jerusalem as Israel's capital, and move the embassy as he promised? Should you care? Tune into this week's Temple Talk for fresh perspectives and unique insights that you won't want to miss.