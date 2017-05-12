Danon: Slander and lies

Israel's ambassador to the UN says report on investigation against him politically motivated, timed to coincide with holding of event.

Israel's ambassador to the United Nations, Danny Danon, responded in an interview Tuesday evening to the report by Channel 2 News that the State Prosecutor ordered the police to initiate a probe against him.

According to the investigation, Danon provided salaries and jobs to Likud activists who were close to him through an association called Maoz Tzionot, headed by a person who is also close to him.

"A whole week of slander and lies," Danon said of the report, adding that it was not a coincidence that "the article was published just before my event."

"This is a political trial. The article was ordered and scheduled as part of a calculated process," he added.

Danon said that he was not afraid of the probe. "I congratulate the inspection. It's good that they check things out. I trust the systems and I'm sure they'll do a good job."

He said that there many errors have been made in the investigation. According to him, an e-mail was published on his behalf signed by the United Nations, which was sent out before he assumed his post as Ambassador to the UN. Another email shows that he was in Jerusalem while at the time in New York.

"I was elected in the Likud to a high position and received more than 30,000 votes, not because of the number of coordinators in the Zionist Council," Danon added. "The research presented a false narrative that I transferred money to the Council, and that is why I made progress. The truth is exactly the opposite. The budget rose in 2015," he said.