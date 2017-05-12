US warns govt staff to avoid Jerusalem Old City

The United States ordered government employees to avoid Jerusalem's Old City and Judea and Samaria on Tuesday after calls for protests as speculation mounted over a decision by President Donald

Trump on whether to move the US embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem.

"With widespread calls for demonstrations beginning December 6 in Jerusalem and the West Bank, US government employees and their family members are not permitted until further notice to conduct personal travel in Jerusalem's Old City and in the West Bank," an advisory from the US State Department said.

"Official travel by US government employees in Jerusalem's Old City and in the West Bank is permitted only to conduct essential travel and with additional security measures."

Trump is expected to announce the recognition of Jerusalem as the capital of Israel tomorrow (Wednesday). The New York Times reported that the president is expected to sign the security waiver delaying the relocation of the embassy by a further six months, but will begin the process of transferring the embassy to Israel's capital.