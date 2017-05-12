Chazaq organization holds annual dinner

More than a thousand people participated yesterday in the annual conference and dinner of the Chazaq organization.

The organization was established in New York to connect Jews living in New York to Judaism. The aim of the organization is to strengthen connection with Israel, to support IDF soldiers, and to ensure that students reach a Jewish school.

The conference was attended by leading rabbis and the heads of the various New York communities. The Chief Rabbi of Israel, Rabbi Yitzchak Yosef, sent his blessing to the organization and said: "Chazaq organization does holy work by removing Jewish children from non-Jewish schools and sending them to Jewish homes where they learn Judaism, and it is important to support them."





