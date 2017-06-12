'Palestinians and Turks threatening with an empty gun'

The head of the Institute for National Security Studies, Maj. Gen. (res.) Amos Yadlin, commented this evening on his Twitter page on the anticipated recognition of Jerusalem as the capital of Israel.

"The United States recognizing Jerusalem as the capital of Israel is a positive and important step in the face of Palestinian attempts to undermine the historic connection of the Jewish people to the City of David," Yadlin wrote.

"Ben Gurion said in 1949, 'If the Land of Israel is the body of the Hebrew nation, Jerusalem is its heart.' He (Ben Gurion) spoke and he acted and moved the government and the Knesset to Jerusalem.

"The Palestinians, the Arabs, and the Turks are threatening [the world] with an empty gun," Yadlin wrote. "The public in the Arab world including the Palestinians does not go out into the streets and is busy dealing with other issues: Saudi Arabia is preoccupied with Iran in Yemen and Hezbollah, Iran is preoccupied with establishing itself in Syria, Egypt and Lebanon in the May elections."

"Surrender to the Palestinians and the Arabs on the subject of Jerusalem as the capital of Israel means granting veto power and the power to blackmail Israel by threatening violence against any parameter that is important to Israel in the future," Yadlin concluded.