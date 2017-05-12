Tibi reprimanded

The Knesset Ethics Committee decided today (Tuesday) to reprimand MK Ahmad Tibi (Joint List) after visiting the Temple Mount.

The Committee reprimanded Tibi after holding his visit without police coordination and against the instructions of the Prime Minister.

The complaint to the Ethics Committee against Tibi was submitted by Public Security Minister Gilad Erdan, following the request of senior police officers.

Tibi was documented ascending the Mount last July, when he entered the Al Aqsa Mosque during the violent events on the Temple Mount after the shooting attack in which two policemen were murdered.

"Tibi's ascent to the Temple Mount did not take place in a calm and tranquil period and was not done in a private and discreet manner," Erdan wrote in his complaint to the Committee, "but clearly and openly, out of obvious defiance in a sensitive and stormy period. He endangered public safety and security, and was liable to incite and goad others to commit violent acts in response."

Erdan also claimed in the complaint that "Tibi's actions should be attributed special severity in light of the fact that they were carried out at the height of the tension, and a few days after a reminder was sent by the Knesset Speaker to uphold the prohibition." Erdan signed his request to convene the ethics committee and to impose on Tibi sanctions "appropriate to the severity of his actions."