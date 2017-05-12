'You should be given time - until regulation'

Finance Min. visits Nativ Ha'avot with Kulanu members, supports delay in carrying out judgment. 'Country foot-dragging for too many years.'

Finance Minister Moshe Kahlon (Kulanu) met this morning (Tuesday) with residents of the Nativ Ha'avot neighborhood and Yesha Council heads as part of a tour of Gush Etzion.

During the course of the day, Kulanu members visited Hevron and the Tomb of the Patriarchs.

Residents of Nativ Ha'avot told Kachlon and Knesset members about their lives in light of the High Court's ruling that requires demolition of 16 neighborhood structures. Residents asked members of the faction to help regulate the Nativ Ha'avot neighborhood.

Minister Kahlon praised the resident's docile conduct in their struggle and said, "You are pioneers and the difficulties that you are forced to deal with are not simple, I understand your pain, the country dragged for too many years in dealing with you and you are the ones who suffer unjustly."

The Kulanu chairman expressed support for postponing the ruling: "We are currently in an advanced stage in the process of regulation, and we should give you more time to complete the necessary steps. We support settlement and we support the rule of law, which are two basic values in the State of Israel. We will advance every solution that protects them both," Kahlon promised.

The meeting was attended by Economy Minister Eli Cohen, Deputy Minister Michael Oren, Chairman of the Reform Committee MK Rachel Azaria, Chairman of the Kulanu Knesset faction Roi Folkman, Yesha Council Chairman Hanael Durani, CEO Amana Ze'ev Hever (Zambish) and the head of the Gush Etzion regional council, Shlomo Ne'eman.