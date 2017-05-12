Hazan criticizes Arab MK as 'verbal terrorist'

Likud MK blasts MK Taleb Abu Arar over his incitement against Israel. "He belongs behind bars".

MK Oren Hazan (Likud) on Monday published on his Facebook page a video showing MK Taleb Abu Arar (Joint List) in which he verbally attacks the State of Israel.

In the video, exposed by Palestinian Media Watch in 2014, Abu Arar is shown giving a speech which was broadcast on official Palestinian Authority (PA) TV and saying, “We will give our pure blood in exchange for preserving our land, and will remain on this land… If it [Israel] does not give us our rights, we will take our rights ourselves by force, Allah willing. We have a weapon deadlier than Israel’s arsenal.”

"On the day in which it is exposed that the security forces arrested two Bedouins from the Negev on suspicion of murdering soldier Ron Kukia, one must pay attention to what their representative says in the Knesset. This incitement leads to murder," wrote Hazan.

"The place of this verbal terrorist is behind bars and certainly not in the Knesset,” he added.

"My friends, a real right-wing government would have made sure long ago that this man would be tried and no longer sees the light of day," Hazan concluded.

Despite being elected members of Israel’s parliament, Arab MKs have continuously acted against the interests of the state.

Last year, for example, three Joint List MKs visited with families of terrorists who murdered Israelis and later defended their actions.

Other examples have included Arab MKs openly defying an order from Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu not to visit the Temple Mount, while also urging Arabs to prevent Jews from visiting the site.

One video clip sent to Arutz Sheva showed MK Ahmed Tibi actually striking an Israel Police officer on the Mount - a criminal offense - while another MK, Jamal Zahalka, "orders" police to leave the site.

Hazan more recently criticized Joint List chairman MK Ayman Odeh, after Odeh telephone Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh to congratulate him on the reconciliation agreement between Hamas and Fatah.

"Ayman Odeh is a terrorist in a suit. What he managed to hide for two years in which he was smiling, he exposed with one phone call with Haniyeh," Hazan said, announcing that he would file a complaint with the police against Odeh for illegal contact with a terrorist organization.

"The time has come to put an end to this - all of us have had enough of talking, now is the time for operative steps," he added.