Rocket fired from Sinai at southern Israel

Incoming rocket siren heard in Eshkol Region. IDF says one rocket was fired from Sinai and did not cause injuries or damages.

The “Red Alert” incoming rocket siren was heard overnight Monday at around 2:00 a.m. in the Eshkol Regional Council in southern Israel.

The IDF Spokesperson's Unit said that one rocket had been fired from the Sinai.

There were no reports of physical injuries or damages.

Two months ago, two rockets were fired from the Sinai Peninsula into southern Israel. The rockets hit the Eshkol Regional Council, but exploded in open regions without causing physicals injuries or damages.

The Islamic State (ISIS) group later claimed responsibility for the firing of the rockets, saying the attack "targeted a Jewish community with two Grad missiles".

While most of the rocket attacks targeting southern Israel originate from Gaza, Sinai-based jihadists have several times fired rockets toward the area as well.

Last December, ISIS claimed responsibility for firing two missiles from the Sinai Peninsula at an Israeli border crossing, which landed in Egyptian territory.