Report: Israel carries out attack in Syria

Foreign media reported on Monday night that Israeli aircraft carried out an attack in Syria.

According to Russia Today’s Arabic language service, the alleged Israeli attack took place in Jamraya, on the outskirts of Damascus.

The network reported the airstrike had targeted a scientific research center located on the outskirts of the capital. It further stated that the area had been attacked by Israel in the past.

The Lebanese Al-Mayadeen network, which is affiliated with Hezbollah, reported that Israel fired six missiles into the Jamraya area and that the Syrian army's air defense system intercepted three of them.

Israel, in accordance with its longstanding policy, has not commented on the reported airstrike.

Monday’s report marks the second time in recent days that Israel has been accused of attacking targets in Syria.

On Saturday, Lebanese and Syrian media reported that the IDF attacked a military base located 14 kilometers (8.7 miles) south of Damascus and 50 kilometers (31 miles) from Israel's border.

The attack was carried out from Lebanon, and used air-to-surface missiles. According to reports, the Syrian army successfully intercepted at least two of the missiles. A Sky News report said the military base was scheduled to receive Iranian forces.

Last month, BBC quoted an intelligence official as saying that Iran is building a permanent military base in Al-Kiswah, 13 kilometers (7 miles) south of Damascus - the same area which was attacked on Friday night. Satellite pictures published confirmed activity at the site.