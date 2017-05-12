Report: Police to probe Israeli Ambassador to the UN

Following investigation into allocation of jobs and salaries to associates, State Prosecutor orders probe of Ambassador Danny Danon.

The State Prosecutor, citing the Attorney General's authority, ordered the police to initiate a probe of Israel's ambassador to the UN, Danny Danon, according to a Channel 2 report.

This is the result of an investigation published last week, according to which Danon provided salaries and jobs to Likud activists who were close to him through an association called Maoz Tzionot, headed by a person who is also close to him.

Research revealed that the organization received millions of shekels in donations from the Jewish National Fund claiming it was engaged in "Zionist activity", and took care to employ Likud activists according to precise instructions received from Danon.

Danon himself responded to the allegations and said, "The timing of the article's publication is not coincidental; I've been active in public service for more than 20 years in a variety of positions."

"Before my term at the UN, I served as chairman of the World Likud Movement for nine years. Those who are familiar with the national institutions know that there is a division of departments on a party basis. The Likud has one department, out of 11, which is headed by a Likud member. I believe that the nationalist institutions have room for members of all parties. I am committed to continuing to act and to promote the values of Israel, just as I do today," added Danon.

The Justice Ministry confirmed tonight that an order had been issued to conduct a probe following the report on Danon.