Liberman: Embassy move is a step in the right direction

Israeli Defense Minister responds to reports of impending embassy move. 'It's a right step in the right direction.'

Defense Minister Avigdor Liberman (Yisrael Beytenu) spoke out Monday regarding reports that the Trump administration is set to announce a radical change soon pertaining to the US embassy in Israel.

"I think it's a crucial decision, and of course my hope is that next week, next month we will see the American Embassy in Jerusalem, and I think it's possible to overcome all problems... I'm sure it's a right step in the right direction and it's very, very important for all Jewish people, and as you know of course it's President Trump's position from the beginning, even before the elections, and of course we completely support this decision."

President Trump faces a deadline Monday, and will be forced to either relocate the US embassy in Israel to Jerusalem, or sign a new six-month waiver allowing the facility to remain in Tel Aviv.

According to recent reports, the president is poised to either announce plans to move the embassy, or at the very least publicly recognize Jerusalem as the capital of Israel.