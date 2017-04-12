Israeli pharmacy accused of discriminating against Yesha Jews

MK who resides in Samaria pens angry letter to company CEO following exclusion of all Yesha communities from delivery service.

MK Nissan Slomiansky (Jewish Home) sent a furious letter to Nitzan Lavi, director of the Super Pharm chain, under the heading "Discrimination in Services for Judea and Samaria Residents".

In his letter the MK says, "I learned today that Super Pharm provides a delivery service to the customer's home."

However, continued Slomiansky, the company's webpage on shipping and distribution policy lists communities eligible for delivery service, and also naming the various communities that are not ("delivery to the customer's home - Section A"). The list of ineligible communities begins with the Judea and Samaria communities, as well as the city of Eilat.

"I understand that Eilat is not included in the distribution list because of its geographical distance and difficulty in providing services to the area, but to my surprise, all communities in Judea and Samaria are categorically ineligible for the deliveries you provide, resulting in prohibited discrimination."

Slomiansky cited the language of the law, which prohibits discrimination in providing services for reason of place of residence: "Whoever's business in supplying a public service or service in operating a public place shall not discriminate in supplying the product or public service in the place of business, due to place of residence. However, discrimination under this subsection shall not be applied to a local authority creating a distinction between its residents and non-residents, to the extent required for the performance of its functions or the exercise of its powers for the benefit of its residents, subject to the provisions of any law."

Slomiansky signed his letter "I shall appreciate your prompt treatment to correct the injustice that is the subject of this letter."

Super Pharm did not immediately respond to a request for comment.