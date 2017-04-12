Israel joins 'Power Africa' initiative

PM Netanyahu says he believes Israel, US, and Africa can 'work together to secure a better future.'

Israeli Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu on Monday morning attended the signing ceremony for Israel's accession to the USAID Power Africa initiative.

The agreement, made between the Prime Minister's Office and the US Government, was also attended by Economy Minister Eli Cohen (Kulanu), US Ambassador to Israel David Friedman, Prime Minister's Office Director General Eli Groner, Power Africa Coordinator Andrew M. Herscowitz, African ambassadors to Israel, US administration representatives in Israel, Power Africa representatives and leading Israeli energy companies.

Under the agreement, Israeli companies will be able to take part in the Power Africa initiative and will receive various tools to advance projects for generating electricity and connecting consumers on the continent. To these ends, companies will have increased access to government officials and receive monetary grants, ties with financial elements will be advanced, professional and legal advice will be made available and feasibility studies will be conducted.

"It’s a pleasure to be with all of you this morning, in this great partnership between Israel, the United States and Africa," Netanyahu said. "This is an initiative that will electrify Africa – well, literally and figuratively. This is bringing light, and every time that an African mother will turn on the light or turn on a heater for some water for her children, part of Israel will be there. It’s a great, great development."

Netanyahu also noted that African countries saw the greatest value in partnering with Israel. According to him, Israel is developing "not only a partnership of governments, but of peoples" with Africa.

"We believe in Africa. I believe in Africa," he said. "I believe in the partnership with Africa. And what better partnership can we have than having USAID, the US government, Israel and the African countries working together to secure a better future."

"Let there be light."