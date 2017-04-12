Red alert siren in Golan Heights was false alarm

A red alert siren sounded at 10:30a.m. on Monday in several towns in Israel's Golan Heights was declared a false alarm after the IDF found no evidence of missiles fired into Israeli territory.

According to reports, the siren sounded in the towns of Ortal, Alonei Habashan, Merom Golan, Ein Zivan, and Keshet.

On Saturday, Israel reportedly attacked a Syrian military base intended for Iranian forces and situated 14 kilometers (8.7 miles) south of Damascus and 50 kilometers (31 miles) from Israel's border.

Israeli Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu has repeatedly said he "will not allow" the Iranian regime "to entrench itself militarily in Syria as it seeks to do for the express purpose of eradicating our state."

In October, Israeli defense officials warned of "the possibility of a significant escalation in the northern region."