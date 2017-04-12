Arabs stone over ten vehicles near Jerusalem

Arab terrorists from Husan stone cars, bus, near entrance to Jerusalem-area town of Beitar Illit.

Arab terrorists on Sunday night stoned at least ten vehicles, including a bus, driving on the Palestinian Authority town Husan's bypass road near the entrance to the haredi Jewish town of Beitar Illit.

Husan and Beitar Illit are located approximately 10 kilometers (6 miles) southwest of Jerusalem.

The vehicles' windshields and frames were damaged, and only by miracle was no one injured. One woman suffered shock and was taken to Jerusalem's Shaarei Zedek Hospital.

A., a resident of Beitar Illit, told 0404 that "the Israeli government will wake up only after someone is murdered here. The IDF isn't managing to keep us safe. We can't continue this way anymore - it's just impossible."

Unlike most buses to Jewish settlements in Judea and Samaria, buses to Beitar Illit are not bullet-proof.

The entrance to Beitar Illit is literally "across the street" from that of Husan. A red sign warns Israelis not to accidentally enter Husan, which is under full Palestinian Authority control and considered to be extremely dangerous to non-Muslims.