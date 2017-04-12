Senior Tel Aviv officials detained

A senior Tel Aviv official, a well-known contractor, and two representatives of Likud in Rishon Lezion were detained on Monday morning in connection with a corruption scandal.

Their detention follows the arrest and detention on Sunday morning of seventeen people, including Coalition Chairman David Bitan, Rishon Lezion municipal officials, and two MKs' parliamentary advisers.

One of those arrested is Rishon Lezion Mayor Dov Tzur, whose arrest has been extended five days by the Rishon Lezion Magistrates Court.

On Sunday, Bitan was interrogated for nearly 14 hours on suspicion of bribery, fraud, breach of trust, and false registration of corporate documents during his tenure as Rishon Lezion's deputy mayor.

After his interrogation, Bitan said he was not intending to criticize the police or the investigation, and that he trusts Israel's law enforcement authorities. He also dismissed rumors claiming he would leave the Knesset due to the investigations.