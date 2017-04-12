Watch: Saban Forum guests sing Psalm together

MK Elazar Stern, former IDF Chief of Staff Gabi Ashkenazi and other senior officials visit new Museum of the Bible in Washington.





The Saban Forum took place in Washington over the weekend, bringing together politicians, media people and Jewish businessmen from Israel and the United States, as well as senior American officials.

On the sidelines of the forum, several of the guests on Friday visited the new Museum of the Bible, which opened a few weeks ago in Washington.

The guests were seen discussing the various exhibits and at one point, stopping at an overwiew of Jerusalem to sing a verse from the 23rd Psalm, "Mizmor LeDavid," to the melody of the late hassidic composer Rabbi Benzion Shenker:

"The Lord is my shepherd; I shall not want...Yea, though I walk through the valley of the shadow of death, I will fear no evil: for thou art with me; thy rod and thy staff they comfort me."

The group that visited the Museum of the Bible included former IDF Chief of Staff Gabi Ashkenazi, MK Elazar Stern (Yesh Atid), former Tnuva chairman businessman Meir Shamir, businessman David Hager and others.