Left declares victory after Recommendations Law amended

Prominent left-wing politicians declared victory after Netanyahu ordered that a law seeking to prohibit police recommendations for prosecution not apply to ongoing investigations against himself.

MK Tamar Zandberg (Meretz) credited Saturday night's mass rally in Tel Aviv against what they claim is governmant corruption for Netanyahu's sudden reversal. "Netanyahu's folding is beautiful," she said. "The Likud realized that they crossed a red line and that they can no longer support this disgrace called the Recommendations Law.

Tens of thousands of Israelis had flooded Tel Aviv on Saturday evening for a protest held by the left entitled "The March of Shame" which opposed the Recommendations Law. Protest organizers argued that the Recommendations Law, which would prohibit the police from making recommendations for and against prosecution at the end of an investigation, was designed to shield Netanyahu from the multiple police investigations against him.

"No Bibi, the people, both left and right wing, do not buy your actions against the police and your sudden interest in human dignity," said Labor head Avi Gabbay. "This isn't a matter of left against right-its integrity".

"Netanyahu's decision to remove the part of the law that would apply to him is an admission of guilt," concurred Yesh Atid Chairman Yair Lapid. "Behind all the denials is the admission that this law was born in sin.

Netanyahu had written in a lengthy Facebook post on Sunday that he had decided to remove the clause that would apply to himself after realizing that it was being used as a battering ram against the right. "Unfortunately, preoccupation with the Law has become a tool for politically battering an elected government, one which has brought with it unprecedented achievements in security, economy, society, and in the diplomatic sphere," wrote Netanyahu.

"In order for the discussion of the Law to be matter-of-fact and not used for political propaganda, I asked MK Amsalem to ensure that the Law be drafted in such a way that it would not apply to the investigation that is being conducted against me."