'A magical and captivating boy'

IDF soldier Sergeant Ron Yitzhak Kukia, 19, who was murdered on Thursday evening in the stabbing attack in Arad, was laid to rest on Sunday afternoon, accompanied by hundreds of family and friends.



Minister of Science Ophir Akunis, Head of Central Command Roman Numa, Head of Southern Command General Eyal Zamir and the Head of the IDF's Technological and Logistical Directorate, Lieutenant General Aharon Haliva, arrived at his funeral in the military section of the Kiryat Shaul cemetery.

Minister Akunis eulogized Ron on behalf of the Israeli government. "How heroes have fallen, the people of Israel bow their heads over the despicable murder. Security forces are doing everything they can to capture the murderers, and they will be caught and pay a heavy price.”



"Ron was brought up to love," eulogized Boaz, the father of the soldier, "the State of Israel does not do enough to fight its enemies, I call on all streams to be more united and more patient."

Ron's mother said, "My magical boy, prince and king, slim and impressive and captivating, you always wanted a hug, and always got one. Go, my son, on your way, angels will receive you with a carpet of flowers.”

The Shin Bet and the Israel Police are engaged in an exhaustive manhunt after the terrorist responsible for Thursday evening's grisly terror attack in Arad that took the life of Ron Yitzhak Kukia, a 19-year-old soldier from Tel Aviv. While details are under a gag order, a significant development occurred Saturday night.

Hundreds of police officers and IDF soldiers are searching for the terrorist, who escaped after murdering Kukia and stealing his weapon. Police concluded after extensive searches that the terrorist is not in Arad.

Initial investigations showed that Kukia was near a local mall when an Arab appeared in front of him and began stabbing his upper body. At some point, the terrorist escaped, and the soldier ran into the street to find help. A driver who happened to be passing accidentally hit him and injured him.





