'Because of organizations like ADL, Sarsour is where she is'

Reacting to a tweet by Anti-Defamation League (ADL) head Jonathan Greenblatt in which he compared "having Linda Sarsour leading a panel on anti-Semitism to Oscar Meyer leading a panel on vegetarianism", author of Fatwa: Hunted in America Pamela Geller called the ADL "an uber-left wing org who attacks proud, vocal Jews."

Reuters Failed presidential candidate Hillary Clinton addressing ADL meeting

Jonathan Greenblatt is the sixth National Director and CEO of the ADL, following Director Abe Foxman's retirement. Prior to heading ADL, he served in the White House as Special Assistant to Barack Obama, and Director of the Office of Social Innovation and Civic Participation.

"Their vicious attacks on my colleagues and me are used by Jew-haters the world over. It's because of orgs like the ADL that Sarsour is where she is," Geller tweeted.

Reuters Israel critic John Kerry addressing ADL