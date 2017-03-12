Watch: 'Baal Shem Tov's Song' in honor of hassidic holiday

The Israeli band Mizmor Shir releases a new rendition of the hassidic classic in honor of Chabad holiday on Thursday.

Tzvi Lev,

Mizmor Shir
